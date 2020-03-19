|
|
Donna M. Coleman
Ocean View - Donna Marie Coleman, age 83, of Ocean View, Delaware passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by love from her daughter and son, as well as prayers from loved ones. She was a warrior who battled several health issues in the last eight years, always keeping her positive attitude and radiant smile. Donna, strong in her Catholic faith, now rests in peace with her Heavenly Family. Her living family and friends will miss her greatly and live in hope of being together with her again someday.
Donna was born and raised in upstate New York, spent most of her adult life raising a family in Maryland, and retired from her state job as an administrative assistant to lawyers in Rockville, Maryland. After she retired she moved to the Delaware shore, where she made many friends who were like a second family to her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Coleman; her son, Bradley Coleman and his wife, Julia; her grandsons: John and Jake Coleman; her sisters: Mary Thorne and Thelma Moorehead; her brothers: Francis Jr. George and Charles George; her nieces and nephews; her Cottage Cafe Family; and many friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life party will be held in Donna's honor at a later date. Family and friends will be able to gather and celebrate this amazing and loving woman. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Donna's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or, www.delawarehospice.org.
Please visit Donna's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 31, 2020