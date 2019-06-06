|
|
Donna S. Huntington
SALISBURY - Donna S. Huntington, 76, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born May 12, 1943 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late William Sigsbee Shores and Sadie Frances (Downes) Shores.
Donna graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1961. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for the Louis West Plumbing and Heating Co for several years before moving on to Parsons Grocery Store where she worked many years and especially loved serving the customers she met while working there. She then went to work for Cloverland/Greenspring Dairy until retirement. She was a very active member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury where she unselfishly served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed crocheting and left each grandchild with a wonderful afghan made with her own hands that they will treasure. She unconditionally loved her family and her God and she was a wonderful caregiver to several of her siblings. She will be remembered as a family oriented, caring and fun-loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her beloved children, Lisa Huntington of Salisbury, Earl William "Jay" Huntington, Jr (Bobbie) of Delmar, Chris Huntingtin (Melissa) of Salisbury, Nancy Huntington of Delmar and Daniel Huntington of Baltimore; grandchildren, EJ, Alivia, Sadie, Ashlynn and Abigail Huntington, Daniel and Veronica Carmean, and Blayson and Addison Huntington; two great grandchildren; her former husband and father to her children, Earl W. Huntington, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Aileen Shores Lewis, Mary Belle "Mert" West, Barbara A. Shores Jones, Anna Rebecca Shores and Shirley Mae Shores; and brothers, William Shores, Jr. and Benjamin Alan Shores.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00. Her son, Pastor Chris Huntington, will officiate. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019