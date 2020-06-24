Donnie "Ace" Lee Adkins
Mardela Springs - Donald Lee "Donnie" "Ace" Adkins, 76, of Mardela Springs passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. Born August 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Billie Max Adkins and Kathryn Wilson Adkins. Donnie was a graduate of the class of 1961 Mardela High School.
For 17 years he sold insurance line products with Peoples Life Insurance Agency, Home Beneficial and his uncle's State Farm Agency, Levin E. Adkins agent, located in Salisbury, MD. Afterwards he spent many years working various positions at J.V. Wells Lumber Company, located in Sharptown, MD. His last occupation was working at Melvin Joseph Construction Company, located in Georgetown, DE. In his younger years, Donnie had an enthusiasm for drag racing, and made many lasting friendships. After his drag racing days, he and his son Ace Lee joined other family members and friends for many years to pit crew the racing of cousin Jimmy Lee Goslee. Donnie enjoyed the camaraderie of working together as a team and seeing results as Jimmy Lee earned several local championships in dirt late model racing. After Jimmy Lee's retirement from racing, Donnie also enjoyed helping J.V. Wells, Jr. and Phil Wells in their stock car racing days. He was a member of the Adkins Historical and Museum Complex and Snethen United Methodist Church located in Mardela Springs.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn A. Adkins; two children, Ace Lee Adkins and his wife Cindy Lee and Sherry Beverley and her husband Bill; seven grandchildren, Jonathan and Lauren Balas, Hannah and Abigail Adkins, Tyler, Will and Emma Beverley; many cousins, and extended family.
A Celebration of Donnie's Life in compliance with the CDC regulations will be held Sunday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. A walk through visitation will be held from 1pm- 2pm. Inurnment will follow the service in Barren Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Donnie to Adkins Historical and Museum Complex, PO Box 160, Mardela Springs, MD 21837 or Snethen United Methodist Church, C/O Jan Frey, 4203 Delmar Rd., Delmar, DE 19940.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.