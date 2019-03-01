Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whatcoat Methodist Church
Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Whatcoat Methodist Church
Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Tilghman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Tilghman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dora Tilghman Obituary
Dora Tilghman

Berlin - A celebration of Dora Tilghman's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11am at Whatcoat Methodist Church on Federal Street in Snow Hill with Pastor Andy Frick. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dora's honor to Worcester County Humane Society, PO Box 48, Berlin MD 21811 ([email protected]) or Whatcoat UMC 101 N. Washington Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863 or any donation of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now