Dora Tilghman
Berlin - A celebration of Dora Tilghman's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11am at Whatcoat Methodist Church on Federal Street in Snow Hill with Pastor Andy Frick. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dora's honor to Worcester County Humane Society, PO Box 48, Berlin MD 21811 ([email protected]) or Whatcoat UMC 101 N. Washington Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863 or any donation of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019