Dorethea MatthewsOnancock - Dorethea A. Matthews, 66, of Onancock, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.Born in Onancock, Virginia, Dorethea was the daughter of the late Louis Rogers and Mary Riley. She was affectionately known as "Doe" by her family and friends. Dorethea worked at the Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland, New Jersey for over twenty years as a head cook. She worked there until her health began to fail, resulting in her retirement.Private funeral services were held at Metropolitan-Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating.Doe leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Vivian Drummond and Tycole Banks; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Deshirley Riley and Doris Neal; seven brothers, Danny Rogers, Louis Rogers, Anthony Hakion, Paul Rogers, Elvis Drummond James L. Drummond and Sherwood Riley; special friends, Noah and Debra Matthews; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.