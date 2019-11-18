|
|
Doris A. Rew
Girdletree - Doris Ann Rew, age 78, died on Saturday November 16. 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William and Madeline Wilkens Smith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lynden Rew, a sister Carolyn Murdock, and a brother William Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L Pilchard of Laurel and Teresa L Pilchard and her husband Lubin of Pocomoke. She was an adored grandmother to Chris Richmond, Melissa Cooper, Eric Bolding and his wife Rachael, Kyle Pilchard and his wife Kristen, and Mike Rew and his wife Kelly. There are several great-grandchildren and four great-great-grands. Also surviving is a niece, several nephews, and a host of friends.
Mrs. Rew had worked as a seamstress for over 40 years and at Newark Station for many years. A loving mother, grandmother great and great-great-grandmother, she also loved and cherished her little dog Dobie who was a constant companion. Doris was a 16 year member of the Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, also having served as a past President. Hobbies included playing cards with her best friend Millie, shopping, and raising beautiful flowers in her yard.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Pastor Donny Baily will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Springhill Cemetery in Girdletree. A donation in her memory may be made to: Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company, 2739 Snow Hill Rd., Girdletree, MD 21829. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019