Doris A. Widman
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Doris Ann, our loving wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 3rd, 2019. She left us peacefully at home. She was in her 83rd year: She was born on April 16th, 1936, in Salisbury, MD to the late Abbie Banks and Newton Covington. She was the granddaughter of the late Ethel Covington, who she adored.
She met and married the love of her life, Richard Widman. They were married for 63 years.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards and working on her genealogy. She was a gentle soul who led by example. She was strong and determined and so very kind.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Survivors include her husband Richard Widman; sister, Helen Marvel; son, David Widman (Peggy); daughters, Donna Rebach (Hank), Debra Truitt (Bruzz), and Susan Riley (Paul); grandchildren, David Jr, Charlie, and Maggie Widman; Zach Rebach; Christopher and Connor Truitt; Kate Riley.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Dittfield.
Her memory will live in all of our hearts forever.
Family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019