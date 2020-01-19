|
|
Doris Ann Jones
Parsonsburg - Doris Ann Jones, 76, of Parsonsburg, MD passed away on January 10th, 2020. She was the loving wife to Melvin Lee Jones Sr. of 56 years. She's survived by her husband, and her 3 children. Patricia Dorsey, Stacy Jarman, and Melvin Jones Jr. She also had 3 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She's also survived by her 2 sisters, Mary Lewis, Debbie Lutz, and her brother Charles Simms. Her special friend and sister in-law Ellen Jones. And last but not least, her cats that she loved so, so much. A memorial service for Mrs. Jones will held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020