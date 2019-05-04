|
Doris Blake
Pocomoke - Doris Lee Blake of Pocomoke City, MD, 84, was called to eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Garnetta Blake-Lee and Elwood Purnell.
She is survived by her children: Denise Savage of Baltimore, MD, Shelly Blake-Combs of Tampa, FL, Brenda and Wayne Blake of Pocomoke City, MD, and Antonio Benjamin of Fayetteville, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, MD. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday, May 3 from 6-8 pm and on Saturday, May 4 at 10 am until the time of service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019