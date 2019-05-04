Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh U.M. Church
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh U.M. Church
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Blake


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Blake Obituary
Doris Blake

Pocomoke - Doris Lee Blake of Pocomoke City, MD, 84, was called to eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Garnetta Blake-Lee and Elwood Purnell.

She is survived by her children: Denise Savage of Baltimore, MD, Shelly Blake-Combs of Tampa, FL, Brenda and Wayne Blake of Pocomoke City, MD, and Antonio Benjamin of Fayetteville, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, MD. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday, May 3 from 6-8 pm and on Saturday, May 4 at 10 am until the time of service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now