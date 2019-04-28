Resources
I would like to express from my heart a special Thank You to Dr. Elayas, the staff and nurses of the Infusion Center at PRMC. Thank you so much to The Parsonsburg Ambulance personnel who transported Doris to and from the hospital. Also a big Thank You to The Parsonsburg Auxiliary and to everyone from Bethel Church in Walston Switch for the food sent to the house during Doris's illness and at the gathering after her funeral. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Coastal Hospice for your kind, caring and loving support you offered Doris in her time of need. You are a special organization. Thank you to the Wicomico Fire Police Association for all your help with the traffic and parking concerns at the church on the day of the funeral. Thank you to David Thompson from Holloway Funeral Home for going the extra mile to make this day easier for our family. Thank you Chuck & Eric Foskey, from Wicomico Vault Company, for your assistance in making Doris's wishes for her vault possible. A special thank you to Rev. Steve Willing and Rev. Cathy Finkbinder for sharing their words of praise and providing comfort during the funeral service. Lastly, the family would like to thank everyone for your donations in memory of Doris to The Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Bethel UMC and to Coastal Hospice.

Doris had many friends and family who cared dearly for her and if I have missed anyone I am sorry.

Thank you all.

Wm. "Billy" White and the White Family
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
