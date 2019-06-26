|
|
Doris Dowdy
Accomac - Doris T. Dowdy, 86, of Accomac, departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, in Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Savageville, Doris was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Marion Taylor. She met and fell in love with John R. Dowdy. She served as an educator in the Accomack County Public School System for thirty-six years encouraging and impacting the lives of her countless students.
Funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Church, Savageville, Virginia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Doris leaves to cherish her fond memories: her loving children, Johnetta Dowdy, John T. Dowdy and Vernon Williams; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Mary Hatton, Marion Keesee, Julia Ward, Sheila Williams, Anita Shelby, and Gregory Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019