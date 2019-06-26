Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dowdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Dowdy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Dowdy Obituary
Doris Dowdy

Accomac - Doris T. Dowdy, 86, of Accomac, departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, in Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Savageville, Doris was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Marion Taylor. She met and fell in love with John R. Dowdy. She served as an educator in the Accomack County Public School System for thirty-six years encouraging and impacting the lives of her countless students.

Funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Church, Savageville, Virginia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Doris leaves to cherish her fond memories: her loving children, Johnetta Dowdy, John T. Dowdy and Vernon Williams; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Mary Hatton, Marion Keesee, Julia Ward, Sheila Williams, Anita Shelby, and Gregory Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now