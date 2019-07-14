Doris Edith Littleton Sharp



Ocean Pines - Doris Edith Littleton Sharp of Ocean Pines, MD, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on July 12, 2019. Born on January 7, 1927, Doris was raised in Bustleton, PA with her four siblings. As a teenager, she fell in love with her husband to be, Walter R. Sharp. While he was stationed in the Pacific during WWII, Doris attended beauty culture school getting her hair dressing license; and was an accomplished interior decorator. Upon Walter's return, they married in 1948 and moved to Feasterville, PA where they raised their two children. When their children were older, Doris worked at a department store as a decorator until her retirement. Walter and Doris moved to the Eastern Shore in the mid 1990's to be closer to their family. She loved planning and gathering together for any function; and was always there to support friends and family. She will be most remembered for her selfless generous ways, her cute giggle; and her wonderfully magic holiday decorating.



She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Lizette "Liza"; Biddle (Bryon); son, Walter R. "Skip" Sharp, Jr. (Christine); two grandsons; two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Evelyn Hamilton; as well as nieces and nephews.



In addition to her adoring husband, Walter R. Sharp, Sr. she is preceded in death by parents, Jobie and Edith Littleton; her three brothers Robert, Norman, and William Littleton; and a granddaughter, Veronica Dawn Biddle.



The family would like to specially thank the wonderful staff at The Woodlands ofOcean Pines for the loving care shown to "Miss Doris".



The service for Doris is on July 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD. Family and friends are invited to visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at St. Stephens Cemetery, Delmar, DE.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Coastal Hospicehttps://coastalhospice.org/



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019