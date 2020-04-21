|
|
Doris Elaine Larmore
Cheltenham - Doris Elaine Larmore, 72, passed away on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD. Born in Laurel, Delaware, she was the second oldest child and daughter of the late Robert Walter Larmore and Laura Anna Winder Larmore.
Educated in the public schools of Wicomico County, Maryland, Doris Elaine was a graduate of Salisbury High School. After completing her formal high school education in 1965, She also completed studies at Salisbury University and other institutions of higher learning.
Doris Elaine was considered a genuine and loving person who seemed to have never met a stranger in her life. She enjoyed meeting people and building friendships and relationships that would last forever. Doris Elaine was a family warrior who believed in the love of family. She enjoyed all the family gatherings and events and loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Doris Elaine was a lover of life - she enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, creating large portrait puzzles, shopping online with QVC (especially for shoes), and watching her special MSNBC news anchors. She was a die-hard sports fan of the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the NBA Los Angeles Lakers. She loved the black and gold and was always ready to wave her "dirty towel" to cheer for her team on NFL Football Sundays.
She truly was a beautiful woman who was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
To forever carry on her love and memories, Doris Elaine is survived by: her loving and dedicated children, Londa K. James (Herman Chris) of Cheltenham, MD; Vonda S. Larmore of Panama City, FL; and Cleveland A. Murphy, Jr. (Tawauna) of Waldorf, MD; five grandchildren, Ania L. Craig (David), Andrew Logan Evans (Raven), Alexa L. Evans (Philippe Pierre-Antoine, Jr.), Dasia Murphy and Mekhi W. Murphy; one great grandchild, Skylar Vanae Smith; four sisters, Pearl Ellen Teagle and Anna Marie Warren (Gary, Sr.), both of Salisbury, MD, Barbara Ann Larmore of Baltimore, MD and Olive Conway of Dale City, VA; one brother, Robert Larmore, Jr. of Graniteville, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends ~ all who loved her dearly.
Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A., 244 Eighth Avenue, NW, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061. Please visit www.simplicitycfs.com to express online condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020