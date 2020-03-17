Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Hickman


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Hickman Obituary
Doris Hickman

Salisbury - Doris Wiggins Hickman, 77, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at PRMC. Born on October 18, 1942 in Ahoskie, NC, she was the daughter of the late J.D. Wiggins and Inez H. Wiggins.

Doris is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Ronald of Salisbury, MD; niece Anna O. Hodges and her husband Brandon of Greenville, NC; nephew Brian Overton and his wife Tania of Greenville, NC; sister Shirley W. Overton and her husband Johnny of Ahoskie, NC; 1 great-niece; 3 great-nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, uncles, aunts and other relatives.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband Ronald as well as shopping. She worked in the banking industry for 36 years, first at First National Bank, then at M&T Bank in Salisbury. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now