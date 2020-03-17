|
|
Doris Hickman
Salisbury - Doris Wiggins Hickman, 77, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at PRMC. Born on October 18, 1942 in Ahoskie, NC, she was the daughter of the late J.D. Wiggins and Inez H. Wiggins.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Ronald of Salisbury, MD; niece Anna O. Hodges and her husband Brandon of Greenville, NC; nephew Brian Overton and his wife Tania of Greenville, NC; sister Shirley W. Overton and her husband Johnny of Ahoskie, NC; 1 great-niece; 3 great-nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, uncles, aunts and other relatives.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband Ronald as well as shopping. She worked in the banking industry for 36 years, first at First National Bank, then at M&T Bank in Salisbury. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020