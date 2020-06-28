Doris LaCurts
Fruitland - Doris B. LaCurts, age 91, of Fruitland died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Harrison Senior Living Of Snow Hill. Doris was born in Powellville and was the daughter of the late John M. and Hazel T. (Palmer) Brittingham.
She was a poultry grower and had worked at the former Omni Bank. Doris was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Rock Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by two sons, John E. LaCurts (Denise) of Fruitland and Michael V. LaCurts (Janie) of Gumboro; four grandchildren, Jennifer Crismond, Michelle Carmean, Matthew LaCurts and Garrett LaCurts; one great-grandchild, Makayla Carmean; two sisters, Barbara B. Parker of Pittsville and Brenda B. Long of Willards; one brother, Jack M. Brittingham of Pittsville; several nieces and nephews and a special sister-in-law Mary Jean Brittingham.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn E. LaCurts in 2001; brothers, Clifton H. Brittingham, Billy Brittingham, James "Nut" Brittingham, Tommy Brittingham, and Chester Brittingham.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1 at Bethel United Methodist Church Tabernacle, 22365 Bethel Road in Millsboro and burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville.
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, C/O Keith Tull, 11934 Sheppards Crossing Road, Whaleyville, MD 21872.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.