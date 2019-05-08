Doris Lee Brumley Price



Salisbury - Doris Lee Brumley Price, 87, of Salisbury, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on December 2, 1931 in Marion Station , MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Tull Brumley.



Doris was employed at Benjamin's Department Store, Salisbury State College, Delmarva Power and later retired at the Wicomico Co. Social Service Department as a fiscal clerk. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she was a member of Circle Elizabeth. Most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.



Doris is survived by her husband Robert Walter Price, a daughter, Robin Price; a special granddog Molly, a sister, Myrtle Toadvine; a niece, Donna Toadvine Hoch and her husband Mike; a nephew, Donald Richard Toadvine; three great-nephews, Doug Thomas, Brian Toadvine, and Rick Toadvine; two special cousins, Sue Muir and her husband Nevette and Shirley Barry and her husband Billy and a sister-in-law, Linda Rogers.



In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Robert Keith Price and brother-in-law, Richard Toadvine.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury with Dr. Dan Rich and Reverend Bob Miller officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris's honor to or the Wicomico Co. Humane Society.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019