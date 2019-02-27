Doris Lee White



Parsonsburg - Doris Lee Donaway White, 81, of Parsonsburg, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, February 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Parsonsburg, the daughter of the late William Void Donaway and Bertie Fields Donaway.



She attended Parsonsburg Two Room School and Wicomico Senior High School. She worked at Wango Poultry Dressing Plant, Peninsula General Hospital, and then at the Manhatten Shirt Factory. She followed that with over 30 years as an Avon Representative, which she thoroughly enjoyed. However her greatest passion was tending to her adoring grandchildren, which was done with much love and care. Doris was a faithful member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Walston Switch. She will always be remembered for her love of Thrasher boardwalk fries, her sense of humor and her devotion to her family.



Doris married William "Billy" White on January 27, 1956. They just had the pleasure of celebrating their 63rd Wedding Anniversary. She is survived by her husband, "Billy" and sons, William Dale White (Donna) of Parsonsburg, Dennis Lee White (Dorothy) of Parsonsburg, and Dean Alan White of Gaithersburg, MD; her grandchildren, Joe White (Michelle), Lindsey Hamill (Jon), Kristen Weigand, Dennis White, Jr., Gilbert Spears (Jamie), Brandy Spears, and Nicole White; and a sister, Anna Lewis of Rockville, MD. She was also blessed with 11 great grandchildren, Darian, Kaley, Luke, Lillyan, Mallory, Colten, Ani, Bayleigh, Taylor, Grace, and Mason; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Otis, Joshua, and Richard Donaway; and 3 sisters, Charlotta Parrott, Mary Evelyn Sutliffe, and Maizie Waller.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Walston Switch. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Willing and Rev. Cathy Lucas Finkfinder.



Doris's wishes is for anyone attending her services to dress casual.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Marie Shey, 6371 Whitman Rd., Parsonsburg, MD 21849, or the Parsonsburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 208, Parsonsburg, MD 21849.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019