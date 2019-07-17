Doris Leigh Gootee Bradley



Salisbury - Doris Leigh Gootee Bradley, 83, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Gootee and Lelia Doris Jones Gootee.



"Dot" worked as the Registrar for the Wicomico County Board of Elections for over 25 years, until her retirement. She enjoyed cross stitching, handicrafts, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles and making chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren.



Doris is survived by her son, Thomas S. "Tom" Bradley & his wife, Lorna of Leesburg, VA; a grandson, Edward E. Bradley and a granddaughter, Michelle L. Bradley, also of Leesburg, VA.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Henry Bradley in 1998; a son, Daniel Edward Bradley in 2013; a brother, Robert E. Gootee and two step-sisters, Bonnie and Judy.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. John Pouncy officiating.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019