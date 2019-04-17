|
|
Doris M. Hamstead
Ocean Pines - Doris Marie Hamstead, 75, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, died peacefully Friday April 12, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Doris is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Warren "Buddy" Hamstead, her children, Terri Piser and David Shauck of Wilmington, Delaware, and Michael Baccala, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, her grandchildren, Tahra and Travis Piser, and Gianna Baccala, her great-granddaughter, Lily Jane Roby, and her brother and sister-in-law David and Lounelle Hamstead, and their sons, Jonathan, Coleman and Chase. Doris was born in Baltimore in 1943 to Ruth and Herbert Feehley. She graduated from Kenwood High School in 1961. Doris worked as a hostess at Harrison's Harbor Watch, and as a sales associate at Homeworks Furniture Store, both in Ocean City, Maryland. Together with Buddy, she was an avid boater and long-time member of the Ocean City Power Squadron, and celebrated many Christmas holidays in Williamsburg with friends Rachel and Jeff Comely. She was a gardener, and enjoyed good wine, good food, cooking for her family, and her view of the bay from her deck above the Ocean Pines Marina. Doris was feisty and fun-loving, and adored her "4-pack" of Buddy and their standard poodles, Charlie and Harry.
A memorial service will be held at Burbage Funeral Home on Wednesday April 24. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019