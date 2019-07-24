Services
Doris Mary Tindall


1934 - 2019
Doris Mary Tindall Obituary
Doris Mary Tindall

Salisbury - Doris Mary Tindall, 84, Mom, Nanny and friend passed from this world on Saturday, July 20, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 2, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Charles and Alberta Winterling.

Doris grew up in Baltimore, where she met her loving husband Ed. They were married for 62 years. Doris and Ed raised their family in Linthicum MD, moving to Salisbury in 1996. She established a happy life in Salisbury which revolved around her church and family. When Doris was well, she was active in St. Francis de Sales ministry, the Guild and various volunteer organizations. Her devotions in her life were to our Lord and her family. She cherished her special relationships with her friends.

Doris is survived by her son, Ed Tindall and his wife Anne; her daughter Judy Stansfield and her husband Dave; her daughter Pam Caldwell and her husband MJ; sister-in-law Elsie David; grandchildren Ashley, DJ, Sarah, Joseph, Christopher, Kevin; eight great-grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Glenn Tindall; parents, Charles and Alberta Winterling; sisters Madeline and Ruth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris's honor may be made to the Joseph House, 812 Boundary St., Salisbury, MD 21801.Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
