Doris Ruth Daveluy
Salisbury - Doris Ruth Daveluy, age 87, was called home on April 23, 2020. She spent her final weeks in the close care of her daughters and surrounded by her loving family. Born June 28, 1932 in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of Elmer and Helen Gauck. Doris lost her beloved mother at the age of 9 but was blessed with the love and devotion of her step mother Charlotte after her father remarried.
Doris moved to Salisbury in 1969 with her three small children. Her first job was with Wooten Welding as a secretary and administrative assistant. She then worked for Labe Sheet Metal and East Coast Sheet Metal in Willards, MD in the same capacity retiring at the age of 75.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, puzzles, gardening and her many pets throughout the years. Her favorite time was spent with her family and friends. She was always strong, optimistic, and happy for everyone's success.
She was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank her dear church friends for the calls, prayers and kind words. She attended Pulmonary Rehab at PRMC for many years and along the way developed close friendships with the staff and rehab patients, especially Jenny & Skip Disharoon who held a special place in her heart. The family thanks Coastal Hospice during the transition, and especially her very kind C.N.A. Victoria.
She is survived by her daughters Debbie (Bobby) Parsons; Patty (Mark) Engberg; granddaughter Christina Hilton; great granddaughters Taylor and Morgan Hosler; sister Marion (Frank) Moticha. She was proceed in death by her parents, son Donald Daveluy, sisters Charlotte and Eleanor.
A private family graveside service will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be announced for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020