Doris Scher Kohan
Pocomoke City - Doris Scher Kohan, 90, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Florence Bucher besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Irvin Scher and her second husband, Eugene Kohan; sons, Michael and Gary Scher; brother-in-law Sheldon Lang and a nephew Paul Berman.
She is survived by her sister Lois Lang, her children Marc and Judith Scher, Barbara Scher, Mel Kohan, Phil and Christine Kohan, Richard and Amy Kohan and Darlene and Rich Lebowitz; grandchildren, Rachel McLean (Jordan) Lauren Pollack (Matthew) Sarah Egerton (Jonathan), Jeffery Scher (Susan) Lindsay Bangle (Paul), Scott Scher, Daniel Scher. Olivia Kohan, Elana Kohan, Savannah Kohan, Ross Kohan (Brittany), Shelley Yoran (Dov), Stacey Calla (Joe), Ben Kohan (Hannah), Rebekah Sieman (Carson), Joe Lebowitz (Danielle) and Michael Lebowitz; great grandchildren Sierra and Austin Mclean, Matilda and Beatrix Pollack, Liam and Stella Kohan, Noa Yoran and Nelle Sieman; nieces and nephews, Jay Lang (Elicia), Tracey Orcutt (Dennis). Philip Scher (Judi) Dana Corn (Elliott) Iris Pressman (Ivan).
Doris Graduated Western High School in Baltimore. She worked at Sinai Hospital as an X-Ray Technician. Doris married Irvin Scher in 1952 and lived in Pocomoke City where they owned and operated Scher's in Pocomoke. She had almost a 50-year career as a retailer and businesswoman. Doris was the manager and buyer for the children's department. Doris' customers became her family. They loved her and her ability to outfit their families with genuine care and kindness. She was the radio voice of Scher's, completing hundreds of commercials. She was heard and well recognized all over Delmarva. Doris was a pillar in her community, serving in many civic organizations. She was the Mistress of ceremonies for many events including The Little Miss Pocomoke Contest. After the death of Irvin in 1996, Doris still worked at Scher's along with her son Marc and daughter in law Judi. Doris helped oversee the transformation of the small bridal department to the full-service bridal shop that is still operating at the same location in Pocomoke City. Doris retired in 1999 and married Eugene Kohan in 2000. They moved to Delray Beach, Florida where she enjoyed a well-earned retirement.
Doris had a passion for the love of her family and always was there for her children and grandchildren. She was extremely health conscious and enjoyed her fitness routine. Doris was loved by all. Doris helped shape many lives as Scher's was the first job for a countless number of young people. She was a devoted employer and coworker. She enjoyed her amazing friendships, from bridge club to her walking buddies. She loved to travel and her many buying trips to New York City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, Temple Bnai Jacob of Wellington c/o Elizabeth Thal, 12794 W Forest Hill Blvd #6, Wellington, FL 33414, Hadassan Foundation, 40 Wall St., New York, NY, 10005 or the charity of one's choice
Doris' graveside service was private.
