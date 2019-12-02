|
Doris Thornton
Frederick - Doris Marie Thornton, 95, on December 1, 2019 peacefully entered Eternal Life. For the past year she has lived in Frederick at Somerford House and is formerly of Fruitland.
Born February 14, 1924 in Iron Hill, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Bayard Howell and Agnes Loughery Howell.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Howard Thornton.
She is survived by a son, Robert Thornton (Leslie) of Walkersville, Maryland; four daughters, Nancy Turner of Fort Worth, Texas, Linda Turner (Kevin) of Safety Harbor, Florida, Terry Parker of Frankford, and Patricia Goldfarb (David) of Littleton, Colorado; a sibling, Donald Howell (Mary Lou) of California.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury where the family will receive friends one half hour prior to the mass. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, P. O. Box 1755, Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019