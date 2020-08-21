1/
Doris Wallop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Wallop

Pocomoke City - Doris L. Dickerson-Wallop, 92, of Pocomoke, Maryland, departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Horntown, Virginia, Doris was the daughter of the late James and Virgie Dickerson. She was married at a young age to the love of her life, the late Thomas B. Wallop. In her lifetime, Doris was a hard fieldworker and was employed by many poultry companies, namely P&L in Stockton, Maryland and Hudson Foods in Berlin, Maryland.

Private graveside services were held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11AM from Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, with Rev Lavenia Fletcher officiating.

Among those left to fondly cherish her memories are her nine children, Mildred E. Wallop, Thomas A. Wallops, Sr., Doris A. Wallop, Gregory L. Wallops, Sr., Sodoria V. Wallops, Randall B. Wallop, Melvin W. Wallop, Dorine E. Wallop and Teen R. Wallop-Fisher; a host of beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beulah Wallop and Hazel Marshall; two brothers, William Dickerson and JC Lankford; one brother-in-law, Ervin Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved