Doris Wallop

Doris WallopPocomoke City - Doris L. Dickerson-Wallop, 92, of Pocomoke, Maryland, departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.Born in Horntown, Virginia, Doris was the daughter of the late James and Virgie Dickerson. She was married at a young age to the love of her life, the late Thomas B. Wallop. In her lifetime, Doris was a hard fieldworker and was employed by many poultry companies, namely P&L in Stockton, Maryland and Hudson Foods in Berlin, Maryland.Private graveside services were held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11AM from Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, with Rev Lavenia Fletcher officiating.Among those left to fondly cherish her memories are her nine children, Mildred E. Wallop, Thomas A. Wallops, Sr., Doris A. Wallop, Gregory L. Wallops, Sr., Sodoria V. Wallops, Randall B. Wallop, Melvin W. Wallop, Dorine E. Wallop and Teen R. Wallop-Fisher; a host of beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beulah Wallop and Hazel Marshall; two brothers, William Dickerson and JC Lankford; one brother-in-law, Ervin Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.