|
|
Dorothy Adkins
Pasadena, MD-Dorothy May (Dot) Adkins, 88 peacefully departed this life Monday, June 24, 2019, at the home of her son in Pasadena, MD.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Berlin, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019