Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Berlin, MD
Dorothy Adkins


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Adkins Obituary
Dorothy Adkins

Pasadena, MD-Dorothy May (Dot) Adkins, 88 peacefully departed this life Monday, June 24, 2019, at the home of her son in Pasadena, MD.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Berlin, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
