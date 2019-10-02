|
Dorothy Cordle Crowder Lewis
Saxis, VA - Dorothy Crowder Lewis, 83, of Saxis, passed away September 29, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
Dorothy was born March 1, 1936 in Chesterfield County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Edwin Cordle and Lillie Louise Oakley Cordle. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband of 29 years, William R. Crowder, Jr., her second husband of 20 years, H.B. Lewis, and a sister, Betty Jarrett.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, William R. Crowder, III (Lorna) and Michael B. Crowder (Terri); three granddaughters, Rachel Crowder Crouch, Savannah Crowder Ourednik (Rudy), and Marin Crowder (Sam Edwards); two great-granddaughters, Grace and Addie Crouch; and step-grandchildren, Katelynn Linton, Rachel Fisher, and Scott Fisher. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Nancy Cumbea; and close friend, Jean Outten Petitt.
Dorothy was a graduate of Manchester H.S., Chesterfield County, VA and The Pan American School of Business in Richmond, VA. She worked as a housewife, a school crossing guard, and government Administrative Assistant for many years in Richmond, Washington D.C., and Accomack County.
Dorothy would want to be remembered as a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Sister. Her friends were dear to Dorothy. She was an avid reader, greatly loved the ocean, and walking on the beach. In her 80's, she began painting lessons and enjoyed working with oil paints. She traveled extensively, which she loved. Dorothy was a five-year survivor of inflammatory breast cancer and remained independent throughout her care and treatments.
The family would like to thank the community of Saxis, VA for their support to our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, in particular, Maxine McCready, Debbie Hohman and Sherrie Lewis, who were of assistance to Dorothy as she managed her cancer care. The family expresses a warm thank you to Jean Outten Pettit, Ellie and Bill Payne, and Anne Martin, who were of extraordinary support to Dorothy through the last year. Our heartfelt love goes to her sister, Nancy Cumbea, who stayed with Dorothy throughout her stay at Coastal Hospice.
At her request, Dorothy will be cremated. The family will have a private service at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019