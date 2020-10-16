1/
Dorothy Custis
Dorothy Custis

Washington, DC - Dorothy M. Custis, 78, of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Born in Newberry, South Carolina, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Robert and Carrie Williams Deas. She was united in holy matrimony to James "Dee Dee" Custis on April 22, 1978. They shared forty-two blissful years together. He affectionately called her "Sweetie". Dorothy began working in environmental services at Rogers Memorial Hospital and eventually retired from Prince George Hospital.

Funeral services were held at the Adams U.M. Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia, with Rev. Michael Robinson officiating.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory her loving and devoted husband, James A. "Dee Dee" Custis; four sisters, Helen D. Fielding, Barbara J. Deas, Margaret D. Ruth and Mildred D. Simpkins; one sister-in-law, Willia Mae Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Whole Life International
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Adams United Methodist Cemetery
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
