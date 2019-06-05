Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Dorothy Handy


Parksley - Dorothy P. Handy, 89, of Parksley, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD.

Born in Seaside, Virginia, Dorothy was the daughter of late Charles Pettit and Evelyn Savage. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. Doris", "Aunt Doris", "Ma Doris", and "Dottie Mae" by her family and friends. In 1946, she was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Edward Handy. At the age of twenty- seven years old, not only did she become the Shore's youngest "granny-midwife", but on June 30, 1990, she retired as the last. During her thirty years as a midwife, Doris delivered twelve hundred babies.

Funeral services were held at Adams U. M. Church, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Doris leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: one son, Henry "Ray" Handy; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two daughters-in-law; one stepdaughter-in-law; one son-in-law; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019
