Dr. Dorothy Holzworth
Snow Hill - Dr. Dorothy "Dottie "Catherine Holzworth, retired Snow Hill Physician, passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 96 at the Harrison House Nursing and Rehab Center in Snow Hill Maryland. Born April 27, 1923 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Frederick R. Holzworth and Catherine M. Holzworth, Nee Thomas. She was predeceased by her long-time companion, Althea "Tee "Barlow in 2002.
Dottie attended the old Cathedral School in Baltimore City, and was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame. She was a graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland College earning her Bachelor's degree in Biology in 1944. She received a Peabody Scholarship to Catholic University and graduated with a Master's degree in bacteriology in 1946. In 1950, being one of only two women in her graduating class, she graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine.
Dr. Holzworth worked as anesthesiologist at Emergency and Doctors Hospital in Washington DC for 5 years and as anesthesiologist at Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore City for 17 years. She was an instructor in Anesthesiology at University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore City. She worked closely with Dr. R. Adams Crowley and was instrumental in the development of the University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma Unit.
Dr. Holzworth moved to Snow Hill MD. in 1973, joined the family practice of Dr. Lamar and started her own practice in 1978 and conducted it until 1986. She served as Worcester County Medical Examiner from 1973 until 2003, also served as a nursing home physician at Harrison House in Snow Hill until 2003.
"Dottie" served on the Snow Hill Town Council from 2000 until 2008. She was a world traveler and a member of the Shillelaghs Travel Club. She was also a member of MENSA. "Dottie" was an avid fisherman, boater and a dog lover. She was deeply appreciative of her friends, neighbors, and caregivers who enabled her to remain in her home past her 96th birthday until she moved to the nursing home in July.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at The Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill from 1pm-2pm, with a service at 2pm. Rev. Chuck Strickler will officiate. Internment will be private for family
In lieu of flowers, she wanted donations to be sent to the Worcester County Commission on Aging, Meals on Wheels Program, P.O. Box 159, Snow Hill MD., 21863, or the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury MD., 21804.
Arrangements are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020