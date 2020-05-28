Dorothy J. Watson
Clarksville - Dorothy J. Watson, 85, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Monday at 12 PM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020.