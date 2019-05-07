Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Willards - Dorothy L. Farlow, age 94, of Willards died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home. Dorothy was born in Stockton and was the daughter of the late Fred and Aleine (Smack) Wilkerson.

She was a homemaker, poultry grower and seamstress. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville and Eden United Church in Willards and the Willards Lion Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. Collins and husband Bill of Bishopville; a son, Elmer C. "Bunky" Gray and wife Mary of Bishopville; a step-daughter, Jan E. Warren and husband Steve of Willards; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and her special companion "Puff".

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer "Bunk" Gray in 1977 and her second husband, James Farlow in 2009; two brothers, Dalton Wilkerson and Jimmy Wilkerson and a sister, Louise Bozman.

A funeral service will be held 12pm on Thursday, May 9 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home and an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Eden United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 102, Willards, MD. 21874.

Condolences may be sent to www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019
