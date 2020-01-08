|
Dorothy Lee (Dot) Purnell
SNOW HILL - Dorothy Lee (Dot) Purnell, 77, died January 2, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Snow Hill, she is the daughter of Helen Taylor, of Snow Hill and the late Roscoe Johnson.
She was formerly employed with the former Moore's Business Forms of Snow Hill for 25 years, and as a receptionist for Civista Hospital in La Plata, MD.
She was a member of Mt. Wesley U. M Church, serving with the United Methodist Women, the Wesley Spiritualettes Choir and former church pianist.
Besides her mother, other survivors include, three children: Lisa (Harvey) Johnson of Bryan's Road, MD, Phillip Andy Hall of Snow Hill, MD, and Daniel (Tasha) Hall of Waldorf, MD; nine grandchildren; three siblings: Willie (Phyllis) Taylor, Peggy and Bessie Taylor; an uncle: William "Bud" Purnell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A son: Thomas Dennis and brother: Welton Purnell, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Snow Hill Middle School-Coulbourn Lane, Snow Hill, where friends may view, one hour prior to service.
Interment will be in Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, Funeral and Cremation Services.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020