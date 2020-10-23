Dorothy M. Bodley
Pocomoke City - Dorothy Mariner Bodley of Pocomoke City died October 17, 2020 of respiratory failure after a two-week stay at Tidal Health [PRMC]. She was 83.
Surrounded by family, the longtime Pocomoke City resident succumbed Saturday to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was born November 21, 1936 to the late Joseph S. and Elizabeth T. Mariner, both of Pocomoke City.
Dorothy graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1954 and later wed H. Dennis Bodley of Oak Hall, Virginia; her husband of 64 years who preceded her in death.
In the years after her graduation, Dorothy was a bit ahead of her time, exceeding what was expected of a woman of her era. In addition to cooking, cleaning, and working outside the home; she juggled caring for her three children, identical twins, Dennis and David born in July 1960 and Dana born in January 1964
Whatever Dorothy did, she did well - whether that was sewing dresses, crocheting afghans, baking cakes or folding laundry. She'd fold clothes so sharply that her late husband quipped that it was too bad she wasn't there to keep his U.S. Army uniform up to snuff when he was stationed in Germany. She was an Eastern Shore version of "Martha Stewart," just without the chickens.
Dorothy was very involved in her community. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Pocomoke City, regularly attending Sunday services and the Wednesday Night Bible Study group. Dorothy quietly managed the church kitchen for many years, taking over from her mother in planning the likes of church dinners and funeral receptions until she "retired" some three years ago.
She was a long-standing member of the Soroptimist Club of Pocomoke City and a steady presence at the club's many bake sales, where her homemade peanut brittle and pound cake became routine best-sellers.
In addition, Dorothy sat on elderly care center Hartley Hall's board of directors, missed very few of the dinner meetings and was a tireless advocate for the good of the facility's residents.
A doting grandmother, she was fondly known by her grandchildren and her great granddaughter as "Gram," a nickname she chose after deciding she just did not want to be called "grandma." Like her mother Elizabeth, Dorothy was a night owl by nature. After her husband went to sleep, she would savor Maxwell House coffee late into the night, thumbing through the "Worcester County Times" while chatting with one or two of her fellow night owl girlfriends or family members.
In those quiet hours, she would finish making one of her many famous Eastern Shore delicacies, including chicken salad, mac n' cheese, peas n' dumplings and homemade apple cake. Or finish hemming a pair of pants, cutting out a pattern or paying bills. Night time was her time, and she rarely tired.
Notably, Dorothy was also a businesswoman; having run her own hair salon for more than 25 years. In addition, she and her friend Lou Ella Henderson ran the Little Folks Day Care - caring for other's children for many years. After her businesses wound down, Dorothy decided to get a "job" and began working at the Maryland Visitor's Center.
She would smile and direct tourists to attractions like Ocean City and Assateague, without the benefit of a smartphone for directions. Her seven grandchildren were amused at her role at the Visitor's Center, particularly considering her wry comments regarding "those outsiders" visiting her beloved Eastern Shore.
Dorothy would go on to adapt to the times, learning to text and use Facebook well into her 70s, technologies she would use to pepper family and friends with exclamation mark-riddled dispatches of the quirky little moments that made up even her last days.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, David W. Bodley, as well as her only sibling Robert G. Mariner.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dana R. Bodley of Pocomoke; her son, Dennis J. Bodley, and his wife, Mary, of Catonsville, Md., her daughter-in-law, J. Marie Bodley of Ocean City, Md; her seven grandchildren: Ryan, Elizabeth, Michael, Caroline, Bridget, LuAnne and Cammie; and her great-granddaughter, Camryn.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, Md. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Rich Walton, her nephew, will officiate. Current COVID restrictions allow for 75 people to be in the funeral home with all entrants wearing face masks.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
