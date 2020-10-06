Dorothy Mae Somers Disharoon
SALISBURY - Dorothy Mae Somers Disharoon, 98, of Salisbury, went home to join the Lord, her beloved husband and family on October 2, 2020. She was at peace, in her own home and with her daughter.
Born October 20, 1921 she was the daughter of the late Edgar Isaac Somers and Gardice Mae Smith Somers. She grew up and attended school in Salisbury. In 1938 she married Richard A. Disharoon. She worked at the local Coca Cola Plant while he was away in World War II. After the war they bought a house on Dover Street and started a family. Dorothy (Dot) loved being a homemaker and was also an Avon representative for a number of years. She was a very active member of Grace Methodist Church which she attended since childhood. She taught Sunday School for many years. Most recently she served as a Sunday service greeter and on the prayer chain. She loved visiting her daughter and grandchildren in Catonsville and having her grandchildren Michael, Amanda and Daniel spend weeks with her in the summer.
She and Richard celebrated 68 1/2 years of marriage in 2006. She was widowed in 2007 and afterward maintained her own home independently, driving until the age of 96. She lived at home with help until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a stepfather, John S. "Jack" Hastings.
She is survived by a daughter Bonnie Disharoon Miller of Catonsville; three grandchildren, Michael (Sheena) of Raleigh, NC, Amanda (Thomas) of Frederick, MD and Daniel Miller of Baltimore.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 11 am at Parsons Cemetery, 912 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Rev. Jay Hurley and Rev. Harry Weir of Grace Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation with family will be at the graveside after the service.
