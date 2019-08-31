|
Dorothy Mae Townsend
Snow Hill - Dorothy Mae Townsend of Snow Hill, Maryland, affectionately known to most as Dot Mae, began her story of life on December 5th, 1934. She departed this life at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland, on Friday, August 23rd, after a brief illness. She was born to the late Oakley Dennis, and the late Ella Harmon, both of Snow Hill, Maryland.
Mrs. Townsend was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where she served as a devoted usher (President), and as a member of the choir.
Prior to her retirement, she worked in the poultry and hospitality industry for many years.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Theodore (Makita) Townsend of Pocomoke City, Maryland, Maurice (Sonzenea) Townsend of Baltimore, Maryland, Gary Townsend of Salisbury, Maryland, and Kevin (Lavion) Bratten Sr, of Pocomoke City, MD. Alongside her children, she will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her father and mother, Dorothy Mae was preceded in death by four children, two daughters, Ochie Milbourne and Beulah Townsend and two sons, George Townsend III and Karl Townsend; two sisters, Lillian Wharton and Dollie Overton; one brother, Arthur Harmon; and a special sister-cousin, Delores Waters.
Mrs. Townsend will lie in repose on Friday, August 30th, from 6 - 8 PM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 107 S. Collins Street, Snow Hill, Maryland and on Saturday August 31st, from 12 to 1 PM, also at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Rev. T David Hackett will officiate. Interment will follow t Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Wesley Road, Snow Hill, MD. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 31, 2019