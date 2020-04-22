|
|
Dorothy Nelson Murray
Mt. Vernon - Dorothy Nelson Murray, 89, passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 10, 2020.
Born in Westover, MD on October 7, 1930, she was the daughter of Weldon McDorman Nelson and Frances Widdowson Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Hopkins Murray and children, Deborah Schrader, John (Bobbi) Murray, Barbara Logan, Richard Murray (Rachel Beauchamp), and Lisa (Darin) Ford, brother Teddy (Frannie) Nelson, and sister Peggy (John) Maloney, sisters in law Becky, Mary, and Jean Nelson, and brother in law Elwood Howard, grandchildren Richard Grace, Jamie (Kim) Lekites, Matthew Nielson, Jennalee Murray (Mark Fetzer), Jeff (Kelly) Logan, Jennifer (Doug) Hoffman, Tara (Jim) Tripoli, Philip (Katie) Murray, and Jason Abbott, great grandchildren Wyatt and Karson Lekites, Rallee and Bristol Evans, Lauren, Devin, and Allyson Logan, Taylor and Nathan Hoffman, Greyson and Luciana Tripoli, Mackenzie Muir, Lane and Chase Murray, Luke and Jack Beauchamp, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Weldon and Frances Nelson, in-laws William and Mamie Murray, brothers Oliver, Rawlings, and Jimmy Nelson, and sister Mary Frances Howard, brothers in law William Murray, Ike Shores, Edward Newton, Frank Poole, and Robert Long, sisters in law Norma Shores, Margaret Poole, and Lois Ann Long, sons in law Larry Schrader, and Skip Logan and great grandson Shane Abbott.
After attending grade school in Revell's Neck, she met John at Princess Anne Elementary School, became sweethearts and graduated from Washington High School in 1947. They were married March 2, 1949 and later established a family farm which is still in operation, having been honored in 2004 by the Governor's Agricultural Hall of Fame of Maryland.
Among her many accomplishments were 17 years as Somerset County Farm Bureau Secretary, first woman recipient of The Fulton Green Award in 1997, Charter President of Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. Auxiliary, member of DAR, Bible Society, Homemaker's Club, Mt. Vernon Asbury Methodist Church and UMW, church organist, youth choir leader, 4H leader, bookkeeper at Somerset Automotive for over 30 years as well as bookkeeper and homemaker for the family farm. Her love and devotion to church, family and community will be truly missed.
A private burial was held on April 17, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Rev. Sonny Benton officiated. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date to celebrate her life.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Mt. Vernon Asbury Methodist Church, C/O Marlene McIntyre, Treas. 13263 Renshaw Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853
