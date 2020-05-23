|
Dorothy Novella Watson Lambertson
Stockton, MD - Dorothy Novella Watson Lambertson, 93, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home at the "bottom of the hill" located on Rabbit Knaw Road, Stockton, Maryland. Born on March 19, 1927 she was the daughter of Arlie Russell Jr. and Margie Lee Watson.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 76 years, Bernard James Lambertson; three sons, Bruce Lambertson and his wife Paula, Rick Lambertson and his wife Linda, and Curt Lambertson all of Stockton, Maryland; An additional daughter-in -law Terri Lambertson,; 8 grandchildren, Mark Lambertson and his wife Catana, Gary Lambertson, Jr., Chad Lambertson and his wife Melissa, Rodney Lambertson and his wife Megan, Michele Lambertson, Angela Lambertson and her fiancé Raymond, Jamie Hill and her husband Robert and Jacob Lambertson. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews and a life-long pal Janice Conquest.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Lambertson, a brother Paige Watson, brother William E. "Pete" Watson and his wife Barbara, Father-in-law Preston "Pud" his wife Elenora and brother in law, Preston Jr.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of Remson United Methodist Church. In the early years of her marriage, Dorothy worked at Bird's Eye and the Snow Hill Garment Factory. In 1960 she and her husband purchased a home and farm. As a farmer's wife, she worked daily in the fields and still managed to keep a spotless house of which she took a lot of pride. But most of all, she dearly loved and cared for her family until her final day.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Pastor Donnie Bailey will officiate. A family visitation, following the current mandates of limited attendance, will be held at Holloway Funeral Home, Pocomoke, Tuesday evening.
Dorothy loved pretty flowers; therefore, floral tributes are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the many people who have cared for Dorothy as she began her journey into eternity. A special thank you to her Hospice Nurse Tess and aide, DeAnna who compassionately cared for her and the family during her final days at home.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851.
Published in The Daily Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020