Dorothy P. Hudson
1926 - 2020
Dorothy P. Hudson

Berlin - Dorothy Matilda Pruitt Hudson, age 93, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Friendship, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hudson, Sr. in 1995. She is survived by her son Willis W. Hudson, Jr., and his wife Durene of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to Carrie (Rick) and great-grandchildren, Andy and Olive. Also surviving is a sister, Geraldine Mitchell of Berlin, and a brother Dale Pruitt. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Jack Pruitt and Howard Pruitt, and sisters, Mabel Rhodes, Doris Donoway, and June Livingston.

Mrs. Hudson was a graduate of Buckingham High School, and had worked as a secretary for Berlin Milling until retiring. An active member of Friendship United Methodist Church, she was a member of the choir, and a Sunday school teacher. Community minded, she was a past member and Treasurer of the Junior Board Auxiliary at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, past board member and Secretary of E. Bowen and Frances Hyde Quillen Foundation, and a board member of Hudson Health Service. Most important to her though, was her family whom she loved most dearly. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family would like to send out a special thanks to her caregiver, Doris Louis.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 2:00 PM, October 9th at Friendship United Methodist Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Pam Ward will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Please remember that masks and social distancing are mandatory, and seating will be limited. A donation in her memory may be made to: Friendship United Methodist Church, Music Dept., C/o Lou Taylor, 12329, Vivian St. Bishopville, MD 21813. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
