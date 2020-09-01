1/1
Dorothy Robinson
1961 - 2020
Dorothy Robinson

New Church, VA - Dorothy Jane Robinson, 59, of New Church, passed away on August 27, 2020 at her residence.

Born on March 2, 1961 in Crisfield, she is the daughter of Margaret LeCates and husband, Dean LeCates and Carl Daniel Yoder. A graduate of Arcadia High School, Dorothy was a waitress and bartender for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, coloring, and gameshows. Dorothy also loved to feed and watch birds and was a cookbook collector, often trying new recipes with her friends. She was also a member of Berea United Methodist Church in New Church.

Other than her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Joni Lenelle Yoder of New Church and Nicholas James Yoder of New Church; a grandson, Jaden Nathaniel Davis; her uncle, Robert Wright and wife Trisha of Greenbackville; aunts, Elsie Harr, Becky Nelson, and Alberta Willing; cousins, Diane, Brenda and Randy Wright, Dianna Hurley, Billy Wright, Jr., and Robert and Timothy Wright; numerous other cousins; special friends, Bruce Robinson, Michele Donahoe, Pam Lynch, and Tony Cutler; and her beloved dog, Peanut.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by a very dear friend, Royal "Walkie" Marshall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home
24183 Chadbourne St
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5939
