|
|
Dorothy Sophie Wells
Selbyville - Dorothy Sophie Wells, 94, of Selbyville, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Selbyville, DE. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Frank Crist and Sophie Piecznski Crist.
She worked as a quality control inspector for Lord Baltimore Press for over 19 years until the plant closed in 1971. She was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ocean City and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Churches in Baltimore. Dorothy loved her Polish heritage which always included music and dancing. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and caretaker to everyone.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Myron Sherman Wells; a daughter, Patricia McCormick of Selbyville; two grandson, Michael J. McCormick (Cary) of Selbyville and Shaun P. McCormick (Jade) of Frankford; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Kylie, and Raven; a sister, Connie Siemek of Baltimore; a niece, Deborah DeAngelus (Ralph) of Baltimore; and other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Crist; and a sister, Irene Savage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ocean City with the Very Reverend Paul F. Jennings, Jr. officiating. There will be visitations beginning on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and also on Monday one hour prior to the Mass.
Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro with Deacon Joseph Carraro officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the or Compassionate Care Hospice of Delaware.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020