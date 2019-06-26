|
Dorothy Strozier
SALISBURY - Salisbury, MD-Dorothy Elizabeth (Bailey) Strozier, 89 died Monday, June 24, 2019, at her Salisbury home.
Born in Tyaskin, she was the daughter of the late Wade and Nettie (McCoy) Bailey. Her late husband, Otis Strozier died in 2003. She was a graduate of the former Old Salisbury High School. Upon graduation, he matriculated at the former Henriton Nursing School in Arundel County, receiving a nursing degree. She began a nursing career at the then Peninsula General Hospital, now PRMC in Salisbury, MD.
Shortly after her employment, she enrolled at Bowie Normal School, now Bowie State University, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor degree in teaching. Her teaching career, which spanned forty-two years in Wicomico County at the former Salisbury Elementary School. She also taught at West Salisbury Elementary, Fruitland Intermediate and retired from East Salisbury Elementary.
Her civic and community involvement includes: founding Soror of the local Beta Tau Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Salisbury High Alumni Association, Lower Shore Bowie State University Alumni Association, Wicomico County and Maryland State Retired Personnel Association, and the National Education Association.
She was a member of the Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, where she served as Assistant Sunday School Teacher and member of the United Methodist Women.
Her survivors includes: a daughter: Joan Peters (Donnie) LaRue of Princess Anne, MD; two granddaughters: Jowan Whitfield of Salisbury, MD and Dawn (Lemuel, II) White of Princess Anne, MD; three grandchildren: Lemuel, III, Julius and Giovanna; one sister: Minnie (Thomas) Cuff of Baltimore, MD; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, a stepdaughter, Marlene Royal, and seven siblings preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, in Salisbury, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019