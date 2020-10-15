1/
Dorothy Turner
Dorothy Turner

Parksley - Dorothy V. Turner, 89, of Parksley, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Whitesville, Virginia, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Herman and Rose Hargis. She was affectionately known as "Dot" by her family and friends. She was employed for many years at Edward's Seafood in Onley, Virginia.

Funeral services were held at the Adams U. M. Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia, with Rev. David Hackett officiating.

Dot leaves to cherish her memories: five children, Rebecca Custis, Ruby Turner, Lee U. Turner, Joseph Turner, Sr. and William Turner; sisters, Sarah Savage and Maybell Rue; eighteen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; twenty-three great, great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and a special friend, Sandra "Sweetie-Pie" Davis.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
