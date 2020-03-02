|
Dorothy V. Moore
Showell - Dorothy Virginia Moore, age 83, of Showell passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. Dorothy was born June 22, 1936 in Showell and was the daughter of the late John E. and Carrie M. (Davis) Bishop.
She was a seamstress for the former Style Guide and later opened Dot's Alterations. Dorothy was a Charter Member of Showell Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Showell United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son, Tim F. Moore (Bonnie) of Showell; two grandsons, T. Bryon Moore (Lois) and Christopher J. Moore; three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Kailei and Kai. She is also survived by many loving family, friends, customers and her ever faithful companion Bootsie
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Moore in 2007 and her sister, Gladys B. Pecore.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Showell Vol. Fire Dept., 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell, MD 21863 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020