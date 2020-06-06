Duane Sean Evans
Hayes, VA - Duane Sean Evans, of Hayes, VA, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 52. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hilda Elizabeth and J. Clinton Tyler. Duane was an accomplished Merchant Marine working for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company for many years.
He was a lover of people and animals. Duane never met a dog he didn't love, or a stranger. Whether on the water, taking a walk on the beach or in woods with his dog, Cooper, he loved to be outside.
Duane leaves to cherish and honor his memory, his wife: Kathleen Evans; two daughters, Carly Evans and Cassidy Evans; his parents: Donna Maxine and Philip Lee Evans; his brother: Dean Evans; his sister: Danielle Bozman nee Evans; as well many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on June 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at Ewell United Methodist Church 4032 Smith Island Rd, Ewell, MD 21824.
Memorial contributions may be made in Duane's memory to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, 6620 Jackson Ln, Gloucester, VA 23061. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.