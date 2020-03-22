|
|
E. Homer Adkins
Willards - E. Homer Adkins, age 96, of Willards died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at John B. Parsons Home in Salisbury. He was born in Willards and was the son of the late Homer Lee and Laura Nancy (Truitt) Adkins.
Homer had been a Juvenile Probation Officer with the State of Maryland retiring after 20 years and had also worked for Pete Richardson Auction Sales for 43 years. He served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of Eden United Methodist Church, Life member and past President of the Willards Vol. Fire Dept. and past President and Secretary of the Wicomico County Fireman's Association.
He is survived by a son, Homer L. Adkins of Eden; a daughter, Donna L. Hudson of Willards and a grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Brandon and Paige Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Adkins; a daughter, Sharon A. Adkins; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
A graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden United Methodist Church, Building Fund, c/o Bill Bradford, 6109 Friendship Road, Pittsville, MD 21850.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020