Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Homer Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Homer Adkins Obituary
E. Homer Adkins

Willards - E. Homer Adkins, age 96, of Willards died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at John B. Parsons Home in Salisbury. He was born in Willards and was the son of the late Homer Lee and Laura Nancy (Truitt) Adkins.

Homer had been a Juvenile Probation Officer with the State of Maryland retiring after 20 years and had also worked for Pete Richardson Auction Sales for 43 years. He served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of Eden United Methodist Church, Life member and past President of the Willards Vol. Fire Dept. and past President and Secretary of the Wicomico County Fireman's Association.

He is survived by a son, Homer L. Adkins of Eden; a daughter, Donna L. Hudson of Willards and a grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Brandon and Paige Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Adkins; a daughter, Sharon A. Adkins; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

A graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden United Methodist Church, Building Fund, c/o Bill Bradford, 6109 Friendship Road, Pittsville, MD 21850.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -