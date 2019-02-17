Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Seaford, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Seaford, MD
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Beechwood Memorial Cemetery
Princess Anne, MD
E. John Mills Obituary
E. John Mills

Laurel - E. John Mills, 88, of Laurel, Delaware, went to be with Jesus on February 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He was at home surrounded by loved ones.He was born in Marion, Maryland (Somerset County), on January 10, 1931, to the late Earl and Stella Mills. He is also predeceased by siblings Clayton Mills and Elizabeth Mills McGrath.

John Mills is survived by his beloved wife Julia Ring Mills, sons David (Debbie) Mills and Mark (Stacie) Mills, and 6 grandchildren Christie (Ben) Kitenko, Nathan (Bekkah) Mills, Daniel Mills, Jonathan Mills,

Savannah Mills, and Rachel Mills. He also has 4 sweet greatgrandchildren, a treasured sister-in-law (Nancy Wink) and several cherished nieces and nephews. He has also been blessed with wonderful neighbors and great friends.

John is a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Navy, from 1950-54. For much of his career, he worked in banking, retiring from Maryland National Bank in Federalsburg as Vice President. Following that, he was owner/broker of Mills Real Estate & Insurance Co. in Federalsburg.

Throughout his life, he was active in church, serving as a deacon in First Baptist Church (Princess Anne), Emmanuel Baptist Church (Salisbury) and Grace Baptist Church (Seaford). He was also committed to his

community, serving on the Caroline County Board of Education, Federalsburg Economic Development Committee, and was once named Citizen of the Year, Caroline County. He loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing, and gardening. Besides his love for God, his biggest priority in life was his family. We will always remember this loving, gracious man of strong faith and integrity.

The celebration of his life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Seaford, Delaware at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 23. The family will receive friends at 11:00 am. Pastor Larry Davis will officiate. In lieu

of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 805 Atlanta Rd., Seaford, DE 19973, to be used for global missions in memory of John Mills. The graveside service will be held at 3:30

pm, Saturday, February 23, at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery, Princess Anne, Maryland.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.hsdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019
