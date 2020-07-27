Earl A. Dyson, Jr.
Marion Station - Earl A. Dyson, Jr., 75, of Marion Station, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Baltimore on June 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Earl A. Dyson, Sr. and Mary Katherine Evans Dyson.
Earl was a graduate of Baltimore City College, Class of 1963, with a 40 year career in Auto Parts Sales. He was a Lifetime Member and Past President of the Marion Fire Department and was also a member of the Crisfield SAL #16 and the Pocomoke City Elks Lodge #1624.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Custis Dyson of Marion Station; daughter, Vanessa Sterling and husband Chris of Marion Station; grandchildren, Nate Sterling and Emily Sterling, both of Marion Station; sister, Joanne Post of Chincoteague, VA; niece and nephew, Christine Braugher and Scott Sier (Brenda); brothers and sisters-in-law, Lynn Haney (Phil), Lee Custis (Bev), Rachel Custis, J.T. Custis (Penny), and Chris Custis (Rebecca); his beloved pet, "Ellie Bear"; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Paul Custis and Bill Post.
Memorial Services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 PM and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Parke will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Marion Station, MD 21838.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
.