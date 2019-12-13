|
|
Earl G. Warwick, Jr.
Princess Anne - Earl G. Warwick, Jr., 72, of Princess Anne, died December 8, 2019, at Genesis in Salisbury, MD. He was born on November 29, 1947, in Salisbury to the late Earl G. Warwick, Sr., and Ruth Lewis Warwick.
Earl is survived by his two sons, Paul (P.J.) Warwick (Laurie), Ashburn, VA, and David Warwick (Michelle), Charlottesville, VA; sister, Brenda Warwick, Salisbury; two grandsons, Brandon and Justin Warwick, Ashburn; niece and nephew, Tami Blackburn and Danny Wiltbank, Salisbury; and ex-wife, Elaine Warwick, Princess Anne. He leaves behind many relatives and friends who were very dear to him.
He was very proud to be a veteran and his service in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot included a year in Vietnam flying combat missions. He later began a career as a correctional officer at ECI. Earl taught at the Criminal Justice Academy, Salisbury. Active in the Manokin Masonic Lodge in Princess Anne, he served as Worshipful Master. He graduated summa cum laude from UMES. Earl will be remembered for being very patriotic with an unmatched love for our country.
A memorial service will be held at Hinman Funeral Home, Princess Anne, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Time TBA. Donations in Earl's memory may be made to U.S. Kennels in Salisbury at uskennelsinc.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019