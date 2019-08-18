|
|
Earl J. Davis
Rock Hall/Snow Hill - Earl Joseph "Joe" Davis, age 87 died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Chesapeake Cottage Assisted Living. Born in Willards, he was the son of the late George W. and Mildred Shockley Davis. He is survived by his three children, David Davis and his wife Wilma of Powellville, Ray Davis of Chestertown, and Debra Davis of Rock Hall; three grandchildren, David Davis, Jr. (Vickie), Mark Davis, Sr. (Eraca), and Amy Lynn Davis; his sister, Phyllis Ford of Pittsville, seven great-grandchildren, one niece and three nephews. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his brother Maurice Davis and by his granddaughter, Kristen Davis Whitehead.
Mr. Davis served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling in recent years to attend the annual reunions for the USS Forrest Royal (DD-872) on which he served his tour of duty. He lived in Snow Hill for over 55 years and was well-known within the community. He worked for many years at the Worcester County Soil Conservation District as a heavy equipment operator, followed by several years with the Worcester County Landfill from which he retired in 2004. Mr. Davis was a member of the Snow Hill American Legion Post #67, and the Powellville VFW Post # 2996. His interests included fishing, boating, and reading - especially biographies and books on U.S. history. He also enjoyed watching biographical, historical, and political documentaries. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the management and staff of Chesapeake Cottage Assisted Living, as well as the nurses and staff of Coastal Hospice, for the care and assistance they provided.
Services and interment will be private. Mr. Davis will be interred at Riverside Cemetery near Powellville. A donation in his memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD, 21802 or the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd. Salisbury, MD, 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019