Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Earl W. Godfrey Obituary
Earl W. Godfrey

Fruitland - Earl W. Godfrey, 86, of Fruitland passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Berlin he was the son of the late William and Annie Godfrey.

Earl retired from Perdue and continued to work for in landscaping as Godfrey's Lawn and Garden. He also loved to work on, buy and sell tractors.

He is survived by a son, Gary Godfrey; two grandchildren, Garrett and Brittany Parker; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ann Godfrey; a daughter, Brenda Parker; and brother, Clifton Godfrey.

A funeral service for up to 50 people will be held Saturday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit from 10-11am. Interment will be held in Whaleyville Cemetery.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
